A new memorial tree has been created in the grounds of St Peter’s Church in Peel as a place for the community to remember loved ones.
The Peel Memorial Tree was established by local residents to offer a peaceful and welcoming space where anyone can pause, reflect, and feel connected to those they’ve lost.
Visitors are invited to spend a few quiet moments beneath its branches or leave a small token, photograph, or keepsake in memory of someone special.
Organisers say the tree is intended as a simple but meaningful way for people to come together in shared remembrance, love, and support.
The Peel Memorial Tree is open to everyone and can be found within the church grounds near Market Square.