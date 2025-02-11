A new mental health charity has officially launched in the Isle of Man
‘Ed Space’ has been founded in memory of Eddie Joyce, who tragically took his own life in June 2024 at the age of 50.
Ed was a son, brother, husband, dad, and grandad - a man who lived a full life but battled with his mental health.
Originally it began with small ‘Bags of Hope’ - thoughtfully placed around the island, each containing a small gift and a business card with vital helpline numbers. What started as a simple act of kindness quickly grew into something bigger.
One of the charity’s founders, Ed’s sister Shirley Cain said: ‘We wanted to do more for the community, to create a space where people could share their struggles openly, without fear or judgment.’
Inspired by Andy’s Man Club in the UK, Ed’s Man Club was born. They meet every Thursday at 7pm at the Methodist Church on Loch Promenade in Douglas.
The sessions provide a safe, confidential, and non-judgmental space where men can talk, share and support each other - no professionals are involved in the charity.
Shirley added: ‘Andy’s Man Club already helps more than 5,000 men every week, we knew this model could make a real difference here too.
‘But our mission doesn’t stop there. We are currently working to establish a women’s support group, which we hope to launch very soon. On our small island, the suicide rate is so much higher than in the UK - a heart-breaking reality.
‘With Ed Space now becoming a registered charity, we can expand our reach and support even more people in need.
‘Up until now, everything we’ve done has been funded by family and friends, whose generosity we will be forever grateful for. This new chapter allows us to grow, ensuring that no one in our community has to struggle alone.’
‘If you or someone you know could benefit from our club, we encourage you to take that first step. We know it won’t be easy, but your future self will thank you for it. Together, we can break the silence.’