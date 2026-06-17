A small but significant planning step has been taken by the developers behind a major new housing estate in Braddan.
Preparatory work on the 320-home development began at the end of last year after Hartford Homes secured planning permission in May 2022.
Now the developer has submitted a planning application to erect advertising billboards on Braddan Road next to the site, revealing the new estate will be known as 'Braddan Woods'.
The proposed billboard describes the scheme as: ‘A stunning community of new 2, 3, 4 and 5-bedroom homes just minutes from Douglas city centre.’
It also provides contact details for the sales team. The move suggests the development is edging closer to launch, although Braddan Woods does not yet feature on the Hartford Homes website.
The application approved four years ago also included outline plans for a potential new two-form entry primary school and was backed by the planning committee.
Braddan Commissioners and residents of three properties at Braddan Bridge appealed against the proposals, resulting in a planning inquiry which recommended the committee's original decision should stand.
The 31-hectare site comprises pasture land bordered by Kirk Braddan Cemetery, the Tromode Woods estate and Port-e-Chee Meadows.
Hartford's plans include up to 320 homes, with a quarter earmarked as two and three-bedroom affordable housing, together with a neighbourhood centre containing three commercial units and a children's nursery.
The approval in principle for a new primary school could be progressed by the Department of Education, Sport and Culture at a later date.