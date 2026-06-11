Plans have been submitted for outline permission to redevelop a popular garage site for housing just months after the business closed.
Well-known vehicle servicing, repair and recovery firm Haydn Minay's ceased trading in March after more than 50 years in business.
Based on Church Road in Onchan, the company had been a familiar name on the island since it was founded by Haydn and Marion Minay in February 1972.
Over the years, Haydn Minay Ltd became well known for its vehicle recovery operation, working closely with the police, AA, RAC, insurance companies and other garages.
The business closed amid rising costs and because the Minays' children did not wish to continue running the family firm.
Now, an outline planning application has been submitted seeking approval in principle for residential development on the site.
The proposal includes demolition of the existing garage building and could also involve the demolition of the adjacent house, The Rowans.
In the planning statement, the applicant says: ‘The use of the site for residential purposes is likely to have a highly beneficial impact on the living conditions of those living nearby.
‘As the development will result in a reduction in vehicle movements in and out of the site, the impact on highway safety will almost certainly be positive, even if no alterations were made to the existing accesses.
‘We believe the proposed redevelopment of this site from industrial to residential use would enhance the appearance of the site and surrounding area while improving the living conditions of those living and working nearby.
‘The benefits of its removal and replacement with a more sympathetic form of development outweigh any adverse impacts arising from the loss of employment or service opportunities.’
The application will be considered by planners in due course.