A new nightclub is set to open in Douglas.
'Bench Nightclub' took to social media to announce it's 'opening soon' in the downstairs of the Old Courthouse on Athol Street.
It also added that it's now recruiting staff for a range of roles, including bar staff, cloakroom attendants and glass collectors.
The Courthouse officially closed its doors in early February this year.
Meating Steakhouse, which was based inside for a period of time, moved back to its original premises on Broadway.
Its unclear whether the upstairs of the building will be utilised, or exactly when the nightclub will open its doors.