New life is being breathed into the iconic Liverpool Arms and could still be turned back into a pub.
The building, on the coast road between Onchan and Baldrine, had lain empty and boarded up for some time. But it has since been purchased by the shareholders of Stewart Clague Services (SCS), the largest established building services contractor in the island.
The upper floor has been turned into a residential and the new owners say the ground floor will remain as commercial use either as a pub, restaurant, café or shop.
A spokesman for SCS explained: ‘All its original features have been saved including the ornate architectural mouldings and the former stables at the rear.
‘The entire building has been gutted internally and brought up to modern day standards removing all signs a wet and dry rot from a building which had been closed off to the outside world for eight years.
‘The upstairs residential accommodation has been completely modernised with new kitchen and bathroom furnishings. Everything has been upgraded from plumbing, electrical and heating services and the building is now de carbonised.’
‘The residential part will be let separately and is sound proofed and fire compartmented from the ground floor commercial area below.
‘All internal walls have been taken back to the original stone structure, and then lined with insulation to make the property airtight and extremely thermally efficient.’
SCS says expressions of interest have been sought for a ground floor tenant in what was the existing pub.
The spokesman says: ‘This area is now level access and would suit (subject to planning) either a hospitality pub/café once more, or a retail convenience shop given the numbers off passing traffic, large on site car parking, together with easy access to the main Douglas to Ramsey Bus and MER stops.
SCS explained that working closely with Heron & Brearley has allowed the development to progress quickly.
The spokesman said: ‘All this has been made possible with the excellent partnering between SCS and Heron & Brearley which allowed works to commence on the property while a complicated conveyance was undertaken.
‘This has allowed all works to be fast tracked and undertaken over the spring and summertime so that its immediately available for prospective tenants.’