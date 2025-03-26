Onchan District Commissioners, who own the courts on Belgravia Road, have entered into an agreement to lease a number of their tennis courts to Padel Tennis Isle of Man Ltd.
Now the local authority has submitted plans to provide the courts at the park which it, says, will ‘breath’ new life into a substantially under-utilised existing community facility’.
In the design statement, the applicant says: ‘The existing tennis courts are underutilised, partly due to the lack of investment in the playing facilities.
‘If the proposed development is approved and constructed, the Commissioners propose to enhance the remaining adjacent tennis courts to continue to provide tennis for members of the public and patrons of Onchan Pleasure Park.’
Padel tennis is the fastest growing sport in Europe and is suitable for families who are looking for a sport to play together.
The applicant says: ‘Padel Tennis Isle of Man Ltd intends to create a very high quality facility that will include the complete resurfacing of the existing tennis courts and adjacent areas as well as the installation of the court enclosures.’
In addition to the courts, the plans will include a respite area with a seating facility which the applicant says will further promote the social and community aspects of the facility.
The intention is to have the courts available for play from 7am to 10pm, to accommodate players wishing to play before or after work.
The applicant concludes by saying: ‘The proposed facility would be a substantial asset to both Onchan and the wider Manx community.
‘The proposed use for Padel tennis is, in all relevant aspects, identical to the courts’ current use, so it is considered there would be no detriment in creating the facility but, rather, it would be a substantial improvement to the area.
The application will be considered by the planning committee in due course.