A new health clinic could be established in Ramsey if new proposals are granted.
Vaiude Surgical Ltd has submitted a change of use application for offices in Peel Street to be turned into the new clinic.
The building was once home to Travel World (Ramsey) Ltd before it moved to other premises in the town.
The proposed private healthcare clinic, to be called ‘Clinic Savoir’, will offer specialist preventative and diagnostic healthcare services ‘to support the health and well-being of the community’.
In the planning statement, the applicant says: ‘A key aspect of the clinic's mission is its commitment to accessibility and innovation.
‘The applicant plans to collaborate with charities to provide pro bono services for individuals who cannot afford private care, ensuring that high-quality healthcare is available to everyone in the Isle of Man, not just those in the north.’
The clinic will also provide a pioneering service for the island.
The planning statement explained: ‘In a first for the Isle of Man, the clinic will introduce mole mapping with AI surveillance for skin cancer detection.
‘This cutting-edge technology will enhance early diagnosis and improve treatment outcomes, making advanced skin cancer screening more accessible to local patients.
‘Furthermore, Clinic Savoir will offer private cancer services in partnership with Clatterbridge, bringing specialist oncological care closer to patients on the island.’
The applicant has outlined the key services it will provide which includes cardiology, skin cancer screening and treatment, prostate cancer checks, hypertension management and geriatric frailty assessment and management
It says the Ramsey Local Plan provides a ‘general presumption in favour of professional and healthcare services’.
There will be two full-time administrative staff and up to three medical professionals on-site at a time and the operating hours would be Monday to Saturday, 9am to 9pm with occasional Sunday clinics from 10am to 5pm.
The applicant expects around 20 patients to be seen daily on an appointment basis.
The applicant argues bringing the vacant building back into use will help improve the town’s economy and boost trade for surrounding businesses.
The planning statement says: ‘The proposal will deliver several economic and social benefits, including enhanced local healthcare provision, reducing the need for travel to Douglas, new employment opportunities with two full-time positions and flexible roles for healthcare professionals, regeneration of a vacant commercial space and support for local businesses, as visitors to the clinic may also engage with other nearby services.’
The applicant concludes by saying: ‘The clinic will provide a valuable healthcare service to the community and it will contribute to the town centre’s regeneration through the reuse of a vacant building.’
The application will be considered by the planning committee in due course.