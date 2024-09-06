A former brewery in Douglas could be turned into a gym under new proposals.
Sachi Ltd has submitted plans to convert the former Hooded Ram Brewery in Leigh Terrace into the new facility which could cater for up to 400 members.
The new gym will have a cardio mezzanine equipped with treadmills, stationary bikes, rowers and cross trainers along with a strength training area with free weights and resistance machines.
There will also be an area for high intensity interval training and CrossFit as well as a group exercise studio for spin, yoga and pilates classes.
There will also be a reception area, changing rooms, shower facilities and a staff office. There will be space for at least six vehicles.
In the planning statement, the applicant says jobs will be created and adds: ‘We believe this development will significantly benefit the local community by promoting health and fitness while providing a modern, safe, and accessible facility.’
The Hooded Ram Brewery fell victim to the Covid pandemic and never reopened after it was forced to shut in March 2020. It announced in August that year it would ne be operating any more.
Founded by Rob Storey, the Hooded Ram Brewing Company was launched in 2013. It won a CAMRA award the following year, followed by Great Taste Awards and World Beer Awards.
In 2016 businessman Raj Chatha injected investment in the company and in August of that year, the first Hooded Ram pub opened in Clinch’s on North Quay, Douglas.
Its beer went on to be stocked in Oddbins stores throughout England and Scotland and in April 2017 the first Hooded Ram pub in the UK opened in Wolverhampton.
The brewery was originally based in an unit at the Hills Meadow industrial estate but moved to the Shepherd’s Lodge site on Leigh Terrace in July 2017.
However, the unit has remained empty since and the new plans hope to breathe new life into the building. The application will be considered by the planning committee in due course.