A new indoor play area and dance studio could be created in Ramsey if new proposals are given the go head.
Hire Me Ltd has submitted a planning application to turn former offices at the Courtyard Suites in Albert Road into the new play area.
Called ‘Wonderland’, the business will provide soft play areas for youngsters aged from 0-8 years while also providing dance studio spaces to rent out. The owners are also offering to rent out play equipment.
In the business plan, submitted as part of the application, the applicant says: ‘Wonderland is a dynamic business aimed at creating magical, engaging, and safe play environments for children aged 0-8.
‘Our offerings include a variety of party equipment rentals, themed soft play areas, and private party services, including an in-house disco room. Additionally, Wonderland provides rental spaces for dance teachers to conduct lessons.
‘Our goal is to become the premier destination for children’s parties and activities, creating unforgettable experiences for both kids and their parents.’
The new facility would include a ‘My Little City’ themed area with ‘an array of interactive experiences’ such as ride-on toys, shop play, doctor and kitchen setups.
There would also be daily themed sessions where parents can bring their kids for an hour or two of supervised soft play. These are designed for children aged 0-8, with age-appropriate activities and zones.
The premises would also offer party services offering everything from decorations and entertainment to catering.
The applicant says: ‘Our target market consists of young families with children aged 0-8, seeking engaging, safe, and unique experiences for their little ones.
‘There is a growing demand for specialised children’s entertainment and party planning services that offer convenience and high quality.’
Initially, the business would employ two people for the first six months and then two more thereafter. The applicant estimates initial setup would cost £30,000.
The applicant says: ‘Wonderland Party Equipment Hire aims to be the go-to destination for children’s parties and entertainment. By offering diverse, high-quality experiences, we will create lasting memories for children and peace of mind for parents.
‘With a strong commitment to safety, creativity, and customer satisfaction, Wonderland is poised to enchant families and foster joyful celebrations in our community.’
The application will be considered by the planning committee in due course.