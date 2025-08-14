A Douglas Councillor says speaking with young people about a new play provision for Pulrose ‘highlighted’ issues she wasn’t aware of.
Chair of the regeneration and community committee Natalie Byron-Teare says the new ‘masterplan’ has been produced following consultation with the area’s youth groups.
As part of the project, the local authority is looking at the area ‘holistically’ and wants to tie it into a future housing plan for Pulrose and Spring Valley.
Mrs Byron-Teare commented: ‘A master plan enables everybody to feed in their ideas for the area, and I'm delighted that this time that’s included the community.
‘We've always asked for opinions, but we've never openly gone out like this en masse - I think that's the way forward.’