A new pontoon has been launched in Port Erin Bay to replace the popular rafts that were ‘at the end of their life’.
Godfrey Egee, Port Erin Commissioners chair, said: ‘This is another fantastic addition to Port Erin’s fabulous beach.
‘There has been a marked increase in visitors to the beach and the replacement pontoon will allow visitors to make the best of the excellent bathing water quality in Port Erin bay.’
The pontoon was chosen as a replacement as it will have a significantly longer life than the rafts, though the buoys that were used with them will remain in place as they are frequently used by open water swimmers as markers.
As the platform is slightly larger then the previous rafts, it also includes ladders that will assist people to climb out of the water.
There are also cleats to allow those using equipment like paddleboards, kayaks, aquabikes and small sailing dinghy to attach to it and have a break.
