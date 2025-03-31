A new organisation has been appointed to run Thie Quinney, a care service in Ramsey that supports individuals with physical disabilities.
Praxis Care has been selected as the new provider following a tendering process.
The transition will not impact the structure of the service or its staffing, meaning that those who rely on Thie Quinney’s support will continue to receive care from the same familiar team.
Thie Quinney, which is a purposed built supported living unit that provides housing and support for people with physical disabilities, was previously run by Leonard Cheshire.
Leonard Cheshire is a major health and welfare charity working in the United Kingdom and further afield.
A spokesperson for Leonard Cheshire said it had confidence in Praxis Care’s ability to maintain the high standard of care.
Director of Northern Ireland Operations, Emma Bailie, said: ‘We are proud of the work done by the team at Thie Quinney and confident that Praxis Care will continue to deliver the exceptional care and support people have come to rely on.’
Praxis Care has over 40 years of experience in delivering care services across the Isle of Man, Northern Ireland, Great Britain, and the Republic of Ireland.
The charity has committed to ensuring a smooth transition for both staff and residents, maintaining stability and continuity of care.
Greer Wilson, Director of Care and Development at Praxis Care, acknowledged the work done by Leonard Cheshire and assured that the current staff would remain in place.
‘We’re committed to maintaining the high standards of care that the people supported have come to expect,’ she said.
‘By keeping the trusted staff team in place and providing them with ongoing support, we will ensure stability for everyone involved.’
Praxis Care has also pledged to support staff throughout the transition, ensuring they have the necessary resources to continue providing high-quality care.