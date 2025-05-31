A new £2.9 million water service reservoir and pump station is to be built near Ballamenagh Road in Jurby to improve supply for existing homes and support future development.
Manx Utilities will begin construction of the facility, next to the former RAF Parade Ground, on June 9, 2025. The project is expected to take around 12 months to complete.
The new reservoir will hold 750,000 litres of treated drinking water. It is designed to meet the needs of the growing community in Jurby, as outlined in the Area Plan for the North and West.
It will also help to meet fire safety requirements in the area by supporting the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service, which requires a guaranteed water supply to tackle fires in the expanded residential and commercial zones.
The structure will be partially buried and measure around 22m by 15m, with a height of 3.5m and sloped embankments. Manx Utilities said the location had been chosen to minimise disruption to nearby residents. Once completed, the site will be landscaped with translocated grass and seed to ensure it blends in with the surrounding area.
John Wannenburgh MHK, chair of Manx Utilities, said: ‘I would like to thank the Jurby Commissioners for their invaluable support in advancing this crucial project for the North.
‘This new reservoir is vital for the expansion of Jurby and will secure water supplies for years to come.’
Construction will be carried out by principal contractor Paul Carey & Sons.
Service reservoirs are enclosed tanks that store treated drinking water and are protected from external contamination such as surface water, animals and vegetation.
Manx Utilities said the new facility is one of several similar structures across the island’s water network, forming a key part of infrastructure planning.