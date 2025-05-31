Isle of Man TT ace Peter Hickman is said to be in ‘good spirits’ following his crash that saw Friday evening’s qualifying session red flagged.
The 14-time winner came off his Superstock BMW at Kerrowmoar on the opening lap of the third session of a disrupted qualifying week.
He was reported as conscious and stable, and taken via AirMed to Noble’s Hospital where he is currently being treated for chest, back, shoulder and facial injuries.
He is now described as being ‘comfortable’ and ‘in good spirits’.