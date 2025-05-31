TT organisers are hopeful that the weather will improve enough to get two qualifying sessions this afternoon (Saturday).
The Mountain Road will close at 11.45am with the rest of the course following at 1pm.
The first bikes will then be out on course half an hour later.
Roads will re-open no later than 9.30pm.
Revised schedule: Saturday, May 31
11.45am Mountain Road closes
1pm Rest of the course closes
1.30pm Superbike/Superstock session
2.20pm Sidecars
3pm Supersport/Supertwin session
3.45pm Superbike/Superstock session
4.30pm Sidecars
5.10pm Supersport/Supertwin session
Roads open no later than 9.30pm.