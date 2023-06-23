The island’s new tip is opening on Thursday.
Based at the Middle Park Industrial Estate off Kewaigue Hill, the Eastern Civic Amenity Site (ECAS) has been built to play a significant role in recycling and re-using household waste.
Opening to the public at 8am on Thursday, June 29, the facility is set to replace the over-capacity Eastern Civic Amenity Site in Middle River Industrial Estate in Douglas.
The new ECAS will be open throughout the summer from 8am to 7pm (Monday to Saturday) and 8am to 4pm (Sunday and Bank Holidays).
During Winter it will open daily from 8am until 4pm.
New features at the site include a larger and lighter re-use shed, a higher number of recycling and waste skips and increased parking.
Mayor Natalie Anne Byron-Teare, former chair of the ECAS committee, said: ‘Thursday will be a real milestone in helping the island move closer to its environmental goals and align with Douglas City Council’s waste strategy.
‘The new site not only continues to maintain and further establishes innovative waste management infrastructure, but is a facility which provides value for money, increased flexibility and convenience for residents.’
There will be no services available in Douglas between June 26 and 29 as staff are relocated.
Councillor Byron-Teare added: ‘Those three days will allow the team to relocate and bed-in, ensure everything is in place and we can then look forward to opening the gates and welcoming the first members of the public this Thursday.’