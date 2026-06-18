A new Ramsey Town Commissioner says despite being also being a Douglas Councillor, he has the ‘best interests’ of the northern residents at heart.
Arwid Hall, who joined the commissioners in an uncontested election at the end of last month, believes the government is ‘neglecting’ the north and hopes to change this.
‘I saw the opening and I thought I’d go for it,’ he said.
‘I think the north and Ramsey has been a bit neglected over the years by central government, so maybe an extra voice can highlight this issue and facilitate some changes.’
Mr Hall added that being a commissioner isn’t ‘everyone’s cup of tea’, and he will be making sure there are no conflicts of interest between his two roles.