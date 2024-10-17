Douglas RNLI is looking into options for a potential new site for the capital’s lifeboat station.
It is part of a ‘consultation and data’ review that the organisation say will also ‘ensure the Douglas RNLI crew have a lifeboat, best suited to the risk profile of this stretch of coastline’.
The current lifeboat station on Battery Pier has ‘operated beyond life expectancy’ with the crew based in a temporary facility.
The station’s Mersey class all-weather boat is currently stationed on a different berth near Victoria Pier, due to a safety issue with the winch in the old boathouse. RNLI head of region for Wales, the west and Isle of Man, Jo Partner, said: ‘Despite the expenditure of significant effort and resources by the RNLI over many years, we have been unable to secure a long-term solution for a new lifeboat station at Douglas.
‘The review will help substantiate negotiations with the Isle of Man Government as we continue to work closely to achieve a viable, cost-effective and sustainable site for Douglas RNLI.’ Douglas’ Mersey lifeboat is one of only two remaining in the RNLI’s fleet, and is set to be retired in 2025.
The review will take into account factors such as the changing trends in water use, local environmental change, search and rescue demand, the improving capabilities of modern lifeboats and evolving technologies.
A spokesperson from the RNLI said: ‘We have a duty to use our donors’ money wisely and it is crucial that any investment is balanced against the potential lifesaving impact delivered.
‘We will consider all submissions during the process and review all feedback. A recommendation will then be put forward to a dedicated asset review committee before being approved by the RNLI’s executive team.
‘The final recommendation will then be ratified by the RNLI’s Board of Trustees.’
Peter Washington, lifeboat operations manager at Douglas RNLI, said: ‘I would like to thank the whole team at Douglas for their unwavering commitment to saving lives at sea despite the challenges we have faced from an infrastructure perspective over many years.
‘Whilst this was not the news we were hoping for, we understand our Mersey will be coming out of service next year and it is essential we find a way forward to ensure the crew can continue to operate.’