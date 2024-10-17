The station’s Mersey class all-weather boat is currently stationed on a different berth near Victoria Pier, due to a safety issue with the winch in the old boathouse. RNLI head of region for Wales, the west and Isle of Man, Jo Partner, said: ‘Despite the expenditure of significant effort and resources by the RNLI over many years, we have been unable to secure a long-term solution for a new lifeboat station at Douglas.