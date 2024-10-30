Department of Education, Sport and Culture (DESC) Minister Daphne Caine has said the forthcoming mobile phone policy for schools is expected to be rolled out during the autumn term.
In the House of Keys session on Tuesday, the DESC minister responded to a question from Jason Moorhouse, Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK about the initiative.
The Department has been developing the new policy which will see mobile phones belonging students having to be locked away during school hours.
It was originally set to be enforced in September, hence the questions regarding its delay.
It comes after St Ninian's introduced the new measures from September.
In a letter written to parents of both the lower Bemahague school and St Ninian's upper school headteacher Chris Coole said students would now have to turn phones off and put them away before entering the school building.
Mrs Caine confirmed that the DESC policy is expected to be finalised and rolled out at all secondary schools during the Autumn term, following a few final adjustments after the half-term break.
She highlighted that the policy aims to ensure consistency across all secondary schools, many of which already have existing mobile phone rules in place.
‘This new department plan will see phones switched off and stored away’, she said.
The minister added that 55% of those surveyed were in favour of the changes, based on departmental research.
When questioned by Mr Moorhouse on whether parents would have further input, Mrs Caine did not indicate any additional consultation.
She emphasised that the policy would underpin current school-specific rules.
Julie Edge MHK raised concerns about replacing mobile phones as a digital learning tool, to which Mrs Caine provided no further details.
When announcing the policy in the summer, a spokesperson for the DESC said: ‘The core principle of the policy is that mobile phones must be turned off and stored away while students are in school.
‘This policy aims to address various challenges posed by mobile phone use, including lesson disruptions, bullying, device damage, and inappropriate use.
‘There will be exceptions for specific circumstances, such as medical needs. Parents wishing to contact their children during the school day should do so by contacting the school office.’