New Scout leader for Onchan
Subscribe newsletter
The 2nd Onchan Scout Group is getting a new Beaver Leader in their Monday Colony, Susan Lawlor.
After an informal interview with the Adult Appointments Committee, and with the help of the current Beaver Leader Jackie Russell, Susan will be undertaking training both on and off site to help her develop her leadership skills and eventually take over the running of the colony next year.
interest
Susan explained what made her want to go for the position: ‘For me, Scouting has always been of interest. I was lucky to get the chance to see the work undertaken by the Scouts while based in Mount Melleray Scout Centre in Ireland.
‘It was the biggest indoor Scouting facility in Ireland and gave me the chance to see the ethos of scouting at work.’
She added: ‘The coming together of groups from all over the island and further afield, giving children of all ages the chance to come together, to make friends, to learn new skills and experience wonderful adventures.
‘I still get goosebumps thinking of the atmosphere around the campfire of an evening.’
Susan went on to say: ‘Now, I am a mum myself and I want to help other children to learn new skills and to feel like a part of a group.
‘Joining the Beavers is a perfect opportunity for me to be able to be a part of that journey for the youngest in the group.
‘It is a privilege to be able to be given the opportunity to help the next generation learn the world of Scouting.
‘Being given the chance to do this in my local group is even more amazing,
‘I get the chance to learn the role alongside some fantastic leaders both in Onchan and across the island.’
Jackie added that it is ‘so hard to find volunteers these days’, and ‘we are always keen to hear from anyone who is interested in becoming a leader or an assistant leader, especially within the Cub and Scout Section’.
She is appealing for anyone interested to get in touch with the 2nd Onchan Group Scout Leader at [email protected]
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |