Isle of Man born sculptor Bryan Kneale MBE has submitted an application to the Arts Council to install a new public artwork close to the Raad ny Foillan in Niarbyl.
The celebrated artist wants the sculpture to be donated to the Isle of Man Arts Council Modern and Contemporary Art Loan Collection for the enjoyment of Manx residents.
If accepted, it would be his first sculptural work to enter the collection.
According to a spokesperson for the Kneale family, Eelips (Ellipse) seeks to be a respectful yet poignant addition to the island’s coastline.
It would sit close to the island's coastal path and bring together two and three-dimensional forms.
According to the plans, the sculpture is designed to physically frame the landscape, 'creating a portal crossing time and place, a space for contemplation and passage.'
The spokesperson added: 'The sculpture will be seen in the landscape, but the landscape will also be seen through the sculpture, via a cut-out void in the centre of the artwork.
'Natural beauty and human creativity are brought together, with each visitor completing the scene from their own unique viewpoint and imagination.'
The Niarbyl site was chosen due to its stunning unique but complementary views up and down the coastline, as well as across to Ireland and back to the Isle of Man.
Residents are invited by the Kneale family to attend a pre-planning consultation to meet with them to learn more about the proposed sculpture.
They will be joined by MNH and Arts Development Team officers representing the Arts Council to discuss the project and answer any questions.
Pre-planning consultation: Thursday February 8, 12pm to 6.30pm, Dalby Schoolrooms, Dalby Road, IM5 3BR
This project is proposed by Bryan Kneale, who is gifting his time and fee, and if approved will be funded by Isle of Man Arts Council via a lottery funded grant, The Frampton Fund and Culture Vannin, and delivered in partnership with Manx National Heritage and Bryan’s family.