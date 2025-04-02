A new set of stamps, created by Manx artist Juan Moore and medieval history expert Professor R. Andrew McDonald, will mark six pivotal moments in the Isle of Man's Norse-Gaelic past.
The collection, due for release on April 8, illustrates key episodes from the era of the Kingdoms of Man and the Isles - a maritime realm that once stretched from the Calf of Man to the Butt of Lewis.
Between the late 11th and mid-13th centuries, the rulers of Mann and the Hebrides - descendants of Godred Crovan - dominated the Irish Sea with galley fleets, earning reputations as both fearsome warlords and devout Christian princes.
Their exploits were recorded in the Chronicles of the Kings of Man and the Isles, although today much of this story has faded from public memory.
The stamps feature atmospheric artwork by Moore, who said: ‘I’ve always been fascinated by Vikings and their connection to the Isle of Man.
‘It’s been a real joy and privilege to work on these stamps. I wanted to create something a bit different - contemporary and moody pieces - which I’m pretty happy with.’
Professor McDonald, a Canadian historian and author of The Sea Kings: The Late Norse Kingdoms of Man and the Isles, provided research and historical notes for the issue.
He said: ‘Promoting Medieval Manx history is something I’m very passionate about, and it’s been inspiring to see Juan’s artwork bring the period to life.’
Maxine Cannon, General Manager of Isle of Man Stamps and Coins, added: ‘We are pleased to mark this fascinating period of Manx history, which still influences the Island's culture, language, and governance today.’
The fourth stamp in the series will also represent the Island in this year’s PostEurop Europa stamp competition.
The collection will be available via iompost.com/SeaKings.