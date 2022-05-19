New showers for road racers
Wednesday 25th May 2022 1:00 pm
New shower facilities for the competitors have been added for the return of the Southern 100 races in July.
The new mobile shower unit has been installed adjacent to the present shower and toilet facilities situated in the club headquarters next to the competitors’ race paddock.
Southern 100 Racing thanked 1966 Solo Champion Selwyn Griffiths, and his driver Andy for travelling from South Wales to Luton picking up the shower unit and taking it to Heysham, and the Steam Packet for transporting it free of charge.
