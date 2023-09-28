Douglas City Council has announced the creation of a new motorhome site in Noble’s Park for use by local and visiting motorhome owners.
According to the authority, people will be able to park-up and sleep in their motorhomes and campervans at the new site, which is located in the heart of the park, by purchasing a pay and display ticket from one of the machines on the grounds.
The tariff will be £10 per 24-hour period for a maximum permitted stay of four consecutive nights.
However, the long-term storage of vehicles or the use of awnings will not be permitted on the site.
The facility also will not be available during the TT and Manx Grand Prix periods.
Initially, facilities will include drinking water and a chemical toilet emptying point.
The council is also exploring options for potential electrical hook up points and grey water disposal.
Councillor Andrew Bentley, chair of the Regeneration and Community Committee, said: ‘These measures represent a significant step forward in providing facilities for motorhomes in the capital and promoting the Isle of Man as a welcoming destination for all visitors.
‘Douglas City Council is committed to ensuring that Noble’s Park remains an attractive and accessible location for all, and these improvements are a testament to that commitment.
‘The provision of overnight motorhome and campervan parking fits with the leisure and recreational ethos of the park.
‘Set in the picturesque surroundings of Noble’s Park, visitors can enjoy a sea view and the tranquillity of the park while still having easy access to the city’s amenities and attractions.
‘With good public transport links and the seafront just a 15-minute walk away, Noble’s Park is the perfect base for exploring the Isle of Man.’
More information is available from the Parks Service by telephone on 696330 or by emailing [email protected].