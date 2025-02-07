A new gaming arcade could be established in Douglas under new proposals.
Spin Mooar Ltd has applied for a change of use to turn the former picture frame shop ‘The Artist’ on Nelson Street into an adult gaming centre.
The centre will focus on slot machines rather than video game machines and will include 12-14 in total. The applicant says the move will create jobs.
In the covering letter, it says: ‘Spin Mooar Ltd aims to provide a sophisticated and entertaining venue featuring a range of slot and gaming machines.
‘We are committed to contributing positively to the community. Our establishment will create new jobs and we believe that Spin Mooar will be a valuable addition to Nelson Street, offering both entertainment and economic benefits to the area.’
The application will be considered by the planning committee in due course.