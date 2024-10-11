The installation of a new solar array in Ballasalla has received planning approval.
The move will see the erection of three pole-mounted photovoltaic trackers, the first of their kind on the island.
A new data centre will also be installed with the array alongside the new maintenance access road off Douglas Road in Ballasalla.
The development will also see onsite parking for up to eight vehicles as part of an initiative to generate 100% renewable power for the site - in line with the net zero targets outlined in the ‘Isle of Man climate change action plan’.
The move is part of a green initiative by local entrepreneur and horologist Dr John Taylor, designed to deliver ‘environmental benefits in line with government policies’.
In reaching a decision, the planning officer noted the limited effect the scheme will have on the appearance of the local landscape, while the site met the criteria for a solar installation.
Ecological and environmental impact assessments were completed by Hedley Planning, which confirmed the site was suitable for a project of this type.
Joe Ridgeon, director at national planning specialist Hedley Planning, who oversaw the application, said: ‘We are delighted to eventually secure planning permission for this exciting project and very much look forward to seeing the plans come to fruition.
‘We continue to face an energy crisis in the UK, so bringing forward solar energy farms like this one can be an efficient way to generate clean energy for properties and wider local communities.
‘More environmentally beneficial initiatives will come on stream in the next few years as people continue to see the advantages and plug in to greener energy solutions.’
Onsite construction work is expected to start later this summer, with the site expected to operate and generate power early next year.