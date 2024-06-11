A new charity is launching in the island later this month
PlayMaker (registered charity number 1361) is aiming to provide financial assistance to young people in the island who otherwise wouldn’t be able to access sport.
Chairperson Rebekah Dalrymple said: 'We believe every young person in the Isle of Man deserves the opportunity to give sport their best shot, but because of various financial reasons this is not always the case.
'With the effects of the cost-of-living crisis still being felt, parents and families perhaps don't always have the money to afford kit, affiliation fees or even the bus fare to get to training or fixtures.
'Having spoken to teachers as well as people involved in various sports clubs, we know this is a problem that exists in the island.
'We believe sports play a significant role in society, from improving physical, mental and social health to shaping how we work and live together within our community.
'If we can help remove some of these monetary barriers and get more young people involved in sport no matter what their ability, we genuinely believe the Isle of Man will be a better place for it.'
The new organisation's trustees will give an overview of the charity's plans and provide answers to any questions at a launch event on Monday, June 24.
Various sessions take place throughout the day at the Isle of Man Institute of Sport building next to the National Sports Centre's athletics track.
These hourly slots will be tailored to businesses, sports clubs and associations, the public and other third-sector organisations.
To find out what session would be best suited to you and register your attendance visit https://buytickets.at/playmaker or email [email protected]