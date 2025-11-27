Bushy’s Brewery is marking its 40th anniversary with the launch of a special Bushy’s Fans Collection produced in partnership with Isle of Man Post Office’s stamps and coins division.
The limited-edition set, which is restricted to 1,000 copies worldwide, brings together four decades of artwork, memorabilia and milestones associated with the brewery.
It includes eight reproductions from Bushy’s extensive beer mat archive and a bespoke sheet of stamps celebrating the people, pubs and beers that have played a part in the company’s history.
The collection charts the development of Bushy’s from its early years, including the original artwork created by artist Charlie Cannell, through to its growing popularity among visiting TT fans.
It also documents the well-known Bushy’s stickers first introduced by John Herdman, the move to the new brewery site in 1990, officially opened by renowned beer writer Michael Jackson, and the evolution of the brand’s distinctive bottle cars and products.
Maxine Cannon, general manager of Isle of Man Stamps & Coins, said the project highlights the cultural impact Bushy’s has had in the island over the past four decades.
She said: ‘Generations of Bushy’s Fans and locals alike will remember with fondness the spontaneous fun which erupted outside the Jubilee Clock opposite the Bottleneck on a nightly basis.
‘This has always been the Bushy’s philosophy: Great Beer and Good Clean Fun, or as Martin described “40 years of Pubs, Sweat and Beers”.
‘Working with the Bushy’s team as we brought this postal tribute together on the fascinating history of brewing on the Isle of Man has been terrific and inspiring.’
Bushy’s says the collection is aimed at both collectors and those with a long-standing connection to the brewery, describing it as a tribute to the stories, characters and community spirit that have shaped the brand.
The set is priced at £27.50 including postage and packaging (excluding the USA) and is available through Isle of Man Stamps & Coins via its website, by phone or by email.