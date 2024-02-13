The Isle of Man Post Office has released a new stamp collection.
It’s announced the released of ‘Marine Mosaics’ by Manx artist Kimmy McHarrie.
The stamp collection, which is set to launch on March 7, offers a glimpse into the world of marine life through the art of mosaic.
Kimmy, who was born and raised in a cottage in Castletown on the seafront, has dedicated her life to capturing the essence of nature through her artwork.
Last year she was commissioned by Culture Vannin in celebration of their 40th anniversary to produce a three-meter long mosaic of a basking shark in Ronaldsway Airport.
The giant piece, called Interdependence, incorporates local stone and recycled glass, and was unveiled in August 2023.
The ‘Marine Mosaics’ stamp collection features six stamps, each showcasing a selection of fish species native to the waters of the Isle of Man.
From the Herring, known as Skeddan in Manx, to the Braddan - Salmon, Kimmy's mosaics aim to pay homage to the rich maritime heritage of the island.
The £1.28 stamp featuring the Boiddagh (Cod) has been chosen as the EUROPA stamp for 2024, representing the theme for this year of ‘Underwater Fauna & Flora’. Bearing the official EUROPA logo, it will join other stamps from postal administrations across Europe following the same theme.
Kimmy said: ‘In creating 'Marine Mosaics,' I wanted to celebrate the rich diversity of marine life found in the waters of the Isle of Man.
‘Each mosaic tells a story of resilience and beauty, highlighting the importance of protecting our oceans for future generations.’
The latest Post Office collection features six stamps valued at 85p, £1.28, £1.51, £1.82, £2.31 and £2.72, available in various formats, including set, sheet set, presentation pack (limited to 1000), first day cover (limited to 1500), Europa sheetlet and Europa cover.