New stamps showcase work of popular local artist Eileen Schaer

The Post Office has released a set of six stamps showcasing the work of ‘one of the island’s most individual and popular artists’, Eileen Schaer.

Its selection focuses on animals to showcase Eileen’s ‘highly idiosyncratic paintings’.

The post office stated: ‘Eileen works from her imagination.

‘She is self-taught and has been painting for many years.

‘Her magical paintings have a sophisticated and at the same time childlike primitive feel which her admirers and collectors like so much’.

It added: ‘The animals are set in an imaginary setting either alone or in human company creating a dreamlike world.

‘She hopes her paintings are uplifting and bring joy so that they can take life out of its mediocrity which she thinks is essential during these dark times.’

Talking about her love of animals which she portrays in her paintings, Eileen says: ‘We can learn so much from animals.

‘They have no ego, live in the moment and can show you so much love.

‘It is such a privilege to experience that connection between yourself and another creature.’

She continued: ‘A relationship on a spiritual level perhaps?

‘Animals can be our best friends, they can be loyal and can be our guardians.’

Eileen has worked in a variety of media over the years: from meticulous tiny gouache paintings to large scale oil paintings, painted sculpture and lino-cut prints.

The stamp images represent paintings in acrylic on board, with the imagery extending over the risen frame of each piece.

She said that ‘it is such a privilege to have the opportunity to celebrate my animal paintings in this new issue of Isle of Man stamps and to be able to showcase them to a new audience’.