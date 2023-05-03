Manxman, the third vessel in the company’s history to bear the name, was christened at a ceremony at the Hyundai Mipo Dockyard where she was constructed in Ulsan, South Korea.
As a special touch, the vessel’s name has been painted in gold to mark her first year of service with the company, a tradition that has roots in the fleet’s history.
Adhering to local South Korean custom, Geraldine Ugland, wife of the chairman of the board of the Steam Packet, Lars Ugland, had the privilege of ceremonially ‘axing’ the vessel to signify its completion and the naming of Manxman.
Managing director Brian Thomson said: ‘This is a moment of which the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company can be justifiably proud, our project team have done great work to help get the vessel to this point.
‘As Manxman receives its official name, we look forward to taking full ownership and to Manxman joining the fleet.
‘Manxman’s departure from South Korea later this month is just the end of the beginning of the project.
‘There’s still – literally and figuratively – a long way to go before Manxman enters service. We’ll be keeping everyone up-to-date on progress as Manxman and its crew make the journey from Ulsan to Douglas.’
The official handover to the company will take place in Ulsan on May 10 and Manxman will then be made ready to depart for UK waters by May 12.
It is thought the delivery voyage will take approximately 30 days, says the Steam Packet.
Manxman will not come directly to the Isle of Man, making a short stop on the South Coast of England for final installation of equipment, along with the artwork specially commissioned from Isle of Man-based artists.