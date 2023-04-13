After a faulty gearbox scuppered her previous trials, the Manxman has returned to the seas.
Having originally been planned to arrive before TT this year, the Manxman is now due to arrive on Manx shores later this year.
The Steam Packet’s new flagship has been shown on Marine Traffic to be undertaking sea trials in the East China Sea.
Having been built, at a cost of £78m, at the Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in South Korea, Manxman developed a fault with her gearbox during sea trials in January with the Steam Packet shuffling planned maintenance for the Ben-my-Chree and Manannan around in March to ensure that the busier summer period isn’t affected by her delayed arrival.
A statement from the Steam Packet said: ‘Manxman’s builders are conducting routine sea trials to test the performance of the vessel and systems. A team from the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company are on board to observe the trials. The Company wants to ensure the vessel meets all design specifications as laid out at the start of the project.’