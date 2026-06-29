Kyle Murphy, aged 20, is charged with attempting to escape from lawful custody, while Callum Murphy, 22, is accused of aiding an attempt to escape.
Prosecuting advocate Annie Bannister told the court that prisoners wear bright tabards during visits.
Callum Murphy was said to have visited his brother and they are then accused of swapping the tabard worn by Kyle Murphy over, so that Callum Murphy was wearing it.
They are then alleged to have deliberately joined the wrong queues, relating to leaving the prison, and going back to the wing.
Ms Bannister said that the alleged escape plan was stopped very quickly.
The offence of aiding an attempt to escape can only be heard at the Court of General Gaol Delivery, while the attempting to escape offence is an either way offence, meaning either the summary court or Court of General Gaol Delivery can deal with it, depending on how serious it is deemed.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood said that it was peculiar that one offence could only be dealt with in the higher court, while the other was an either way offence.
Kyle Murphy, who is still a serving prisoner, was represented in court by advocate Helen Lobb, who submitted that her client’s case could have been heard in the lower court, but it was accepted that it would have to go to the higher court, as the two defendants needed to be dealt with together.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood set committal proceedings for August 25.
Bail continues for Callum Murphy, with conditions to reside at his home address, not to contact Kyle Murphy in person, and not to leave the island without court consent.