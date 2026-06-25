Plans to introduce a new alcohol licence aimed at making it easier for businesses to cater for weddings, parties and other small private functions will go before Tynwald next month.
The proposed Private Event Liquor Licence would allow eligible on-licence holders to supply alcohol at invitation-only events with up to 250 guests lasting no more than one day.
If approved, it would be introduced on a trial basis for 18 months from August 10 next year.
The proposal has been drawn up by the Department of Home Affairs with input from the Department for Enterprise following feedback from the hospitality sector.
Ministers say the new licence is intended to cut costs and red tape for businesses wanting to cater for one-off private events while keeping safeguards in place.
Applications would still go before the courts, meaning there would continue to be independent oversight and an opportunity for objections to be raised.
Justice and Home Affairs Minister Jane Poole-Wilson said: ‘The department proposes a significantly simplified advertisement requirement and the removal of an application fee to make the process more accessible while maintaining appropriate oversight by the courts system.’
The licence would only apply to private invitation-only events and would be limited to eligible existing on-licence holders.
After the 18-month pilot period, the Department of Home Affairs would review the scheme with stakeholders to assess how it had worked and whether further changes to the law were needed.
Rob Mercer MLC, political member for Business Isle of Man, said: ‘This pilot represents a positive and practical response to industry feedback, supporting new commercial opportunities, and helps ensure the island remains an attractive location for hosting events.’
If approved by Tynwald, the licence would create a simpler route for businesses to provide alcohol at small private events without having to go through the existing temporary licence process.
The proposed regulations are due to be considered at next month’s Tynwald sitting.