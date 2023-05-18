A new trail dedicated to Manx artist Archibald Knox is set to open this week.
The event will include sites related to the famous Manxman from all over the island.
Archibald Knox was born in Cronkbourne near Douglas and is renowned in the arts world for his metalwork and jewellery.
He also produced other forms of artwork such as war memorials and gravestones, many of which have stood the test of time and are still visible to this day.
The information on the trail can be accessed via QR codes, located on or near the various sights on the trail, which you can scan on your mobile device.
A QR code is a square of pixels that allows the user to follow a link on mobile device by taking a picture of the code.
The code will then take you to a webpage, which will teach the reader about the significance of the site to Mr Knox’s life and work.
Chris Hobdall, managing director of the Archibald Knox Forum charity, said: ‘We would like as any people as possible to find out about Archibald Knox and the things he did.
‘Most people not from the island know him as a person that did metalwork and jewellery, but here there are graves, war memorials and illuminated prints etc.’
The trail includes his Kensington Arts, formerly the Douglas School of Arts, where he honed his craft, and Braddan Cemetery, which is where he is buried, along with his parents and two siblings.
It is also where his first-ever grave design can be found.
The trail goes all over the island but focuses particularly on Douglas, as he was born and schooled there.
Mr Hobdall said: ‘The research for the information on the trail has taken five to six years overall to curate.
‘When I’m gone, people will find other piece of information but the is a very good starting point.’
The trail includes 27 sites on the Isle of Man that cover 60 places of interest regarding Knox, including his outdoor designs and details of his life.
There will also be leaflets available at visitor centres, hotels, libraries and public houses throughout the island in time for the summer season for those who cannot use the QR code technology.
The leaflets include separate maps available for the trail, on for the Douglas area, which has a high concentration of points along the trail, and another map for the wider Isle of Man.
The Archibald Knox Forum has been operating since 2017, after the Archibald Knox Society was disbanded following the death of its director Liam O’Neill in 2014.
The Archibald Knox Forum was given grants by the Isle of Man Artist Council, Culture Vannin and Visit Isle of Man to help build the trail.
Mr Hobdall said: ‘Although this trail has been an awful lot of work, I just hope that its something that the Manx public and visitors to the island will really appreciate and enjoy.
‘Without grants like the ones we have received we wouldn’t be able to take anything of this size on at all.’