Hospice Isle of Man has announced the launch of a new video series that delves in to the ‘multifaceted’ nature of hospice care in the island.
The video series, titled ‘Making a Difference’, will primarily look to achieve three targets.
These targets are: raising awareness by educating the public about the breadth of services offered by Hospice; reducing stigma by challenging misconceptions surrounding hospice care and emphasise its focus on improving quality of life; and showcasing its impact by highlighting the ‘profound’ impact of hospice care on patients and their families.
CEO of Hospice Isle of Man, John Knight, said: ‘This video series offers a glimpse into the compassionate and holistic care provided by Hospice.
‘While we cannot alter a diagnosis, our focus is on providing comprehensive support services that enhance a patient's quality of life once curative treatment stops.
‘We hope these videos will help dispel common fears and misconceptions surrounding Hospice care and showcase the welcoming side of Hospice.
‘By encouraging open conversations about palliative and end of life care, we aim to empower individuals and families to make informed decisions earlier to experience a more positive and supportive journey.’
Detailing the scope of care Hospice provides, a spokesperson from Hospice added: ‘Beyond providing physical symptom management, Hospice Isle of Man offers comprehensive support for patients and their loved ones encompassing psychological, social, and spiritual dimensions.
‘Hospice are the experts in the provision of palliative and end of life care, which is offered free of charge to the island’s community 365 days a year.
‘In 2024, Hospice supported 45.4% of all deaths in the Isle of Man.