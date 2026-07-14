After criticism, objections and claims it looked like a ‘container in a car park’, the Laxey Wheel's new Visitor Welcome Hub has finally opened its doors.
The road to opening has not been plain sailing, with an earlier version of the plans withdrawn following criticism over its lack of character and claims it resembled a ‘container in a car park’.
Revised plans were later submitted and approved despite objections from local authorities, politicians and residents during the planning process.
The purpose-built Visitor Welcome Hub now serves as the main entrance to the Laxey Wheel site, replacing the former 1980s kiosk and turnstile entrance.
It includes a new retail facility and gift shop, offering a range of souvenirs and heritage-inspired products.
MNH chief executive Connie Lovel said: ‘We are delighted to have opened the new Visitor Welcome Hub at the Great Laxey Wheel and to see visitors enjoying the space for the first time.
‘The hub provides a much-improved welcome experience, creating an engaging and comfortable environment that helps visitors connect with the amazing story of Lady Isabella before they begin exploring the site.’
A key feature of the new space is an audio-visual display showcasing footage of the extensive conservation works carried out at the Laxey Wheel over the past three years.
The presentation gives visitors an insight into the scale and complexity of the project, helping to tell the ongoing story of the preservation of the internationally recognised working water wheel.
The new hub also includes a separate staff welfare area, providing improved facilities for team members who welcome and support tens of thousands of visitors each year.
In keeping with Manx National Heritage's commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility, the building features a sedum roof - a roof covered with living plants.
The feature has already proved popular with visitors and provides an environmentally beneficial addition to the site.
As well as serving visitors to the Laxey Wheel, the hub allows people to purchase tickets for all Manx National Heritage sites and attractions from a single location.
While the facility is now open and fully operational, a small number of enhancements remain to be completed.
These final touches will be added over the coming weeks to further improve the visitor experience.
Pauline Wall, head of operations, was at the Great Laxey Wheel when the new Visitor Welcome Hub opened its doors on Friday.
She said: ‘The positive response we have received already has been incredibly encouraging.
‘We know many visitors have been eagerly awaiting the opening, and we are delighted to be able to welcome them into this new facility, which will enhance visits to the Laxey Wheel and Mines Trail for many years to come.’
The Great Laxey Wheel Visitor Welcome Hub is now open daily during normal site opening hours