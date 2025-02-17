Charity Cruse Bereavement Support Isle of Man will benefit from a walking challenge later this year.
Organised by Ken Harding from Walking.im, Peak to Prom 2025 will see walkers get the electric tram from Laxey to Snaefell Summit then walk back down to the former.
The distance is approximately 6.3 miles/10.8km and should take approximately three hours.
Entry is £8 to cover tram costs but it is hoped that individuals will donate to the charity via this JustGiving link https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/peak-to-prom-2025
To sign up for the walk on Good Friday, April 18, log on to https://www.walking.im/events/good-friday-charity-walk-peak-to-prom-2025/