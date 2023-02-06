New data has been published by the Land Registry to provide greater transparency for those buying and selling a property in the Isle of Man.
The Land Registry is a government body that aims to create and maintain an accurate and up-to-date record of interests in land and property, including details of ownership.
Land registration was phased in across the island in the early 2000s, as successive parishes were designated as areas subject to compulsory registration.
The new dashboard allows the public to view an array of information, including the status of current applications made to the Land Registry, recent transactions and their market value, how much the property went for, the date of the transaction, whether the application is with the advocate or the Land Registry, the type of fee paid, and a snapshot of the overall property market.
The dashboard shows data from October 2021 onwards.
It is the latest of a raft of information that the Land and Deeds Registries have made available online in recent years.
Other information made available over the last few years include the Deeds and Probate indices, and the Deeds and Probate Online Service.
These services enable individuals to view and purchase deeds relating to unregistered land.
The service also allows people to trace historic ownership of property, and also view individual's Wills.
The Land Registry title locator enables individuals to check whether or not a property is registered and, if so, the title and current edition number.
Finally, land transactions lists all sales back to November 6, 2000, and shows if a property has changed hands numerous times, and how the price has changed.
Nigel Lewney , registries manager, said: ‘The dashboard increases the transparency of a local property market, displaying a range of information which may help people when thinking of buying or selling property in the Isle of Man.'
Although the information enables people to see what properties have changed hands, Mr Lewney added that it is not a replacement for seeking professional valuation advice if a person is thinking of buying or selling.
When an article about this was printed in the Isle of Man Examiner of February 7, we said that the Land Registry was set up for three main reasons. That should have read 'the dashboard was set up for three reasons'.