The Constitutional and Legal Affairs and Justice Committee held an oral hearing on Monday with Justice and Home Affairs Minister Jane Poole-Wilson and the department’s chief officer Dan Davies.
Committee member Lawrie Hooper MHK raised concerns about the sentencing bill ‘dropping off the radar’ and whether that would lead to more people being put behind due to other sentencing options being unavailable.
That led to admissions over current issues with the prison population.
Mr Davies confirmed there are 160 prisoners at Jurby at the moment with more than a third serving long-term sentences.
When committee chair Tanya August-Phillips MLC asked if this was sustainable, Mr Davies said: ‘In the short-term it is. The prison staff are doing an amazing job. The prison capacity is normally 143 with the additional 24 places we have that has given is the additional capacity
‘Staff are doing a really remarkable job in difficult circumstances. Every aspect of the prison is being tested but I also think that the cooperation from prisoners is really important.
‘We are looking at a range of options such as tagging disposals rather than custodial disposals. We are also looking at an additional wing for the prison as an option.
‘Since April 2023 the numbers have continued to increase. We have 66 prisoners on long-term sentences (four years or more).’
Mr Davies also said the bail hostel is also full which means any expansion of prison capacity will also have to result expanding room at the bail hostel.
Mrs Poole-Wilson also confirmed alternatives to prison sentences are also being looked at.
She said they were looking at piloting problem-solving courts where intervention work on issues such as addiction could be addressed before sentencing to ‘change offending behaviour in another way’.
She said: ‘We have to ask are we missing any tools and, if we are, how do we fix that.’