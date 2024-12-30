The Lord of Mann, His Majesty King Charles III, has recognised three Isle of Man residents in his 2025 New Year’s Honours List.
Among those given the royal seal of approval for their achievements and service to society is Mr Howard Lindsay Gordon Parkin MBE.
Mr Parkin has been teaching astronomy to adults at the University College of Man for nearly 40 years.
He is currently vice-chair, founder member and former chair of the Isle of Man Astronomical Society and has a monthly programme on Manx Radio, regularly reporting on the subject.
He has appeared on television, talking about Manx astronomical connections, and has worked extensively with Isle of Man Post Office on some of their commemorative stamps.
Back in 2016, whilst working at Manx National Heritage, Mr Parkin applied to have seven sites on the Island nominated for Dark Sky Discovery status.
This was followed by a further 19 sites in 2013, leading to the Island being acknowledged as one of the best areas in the British Isles for Dark Skies.
Mr Parkin established an astronomy consultancy business, Astromanx, and has published a book, ‘Space for Dark Skies’, which is currently being reprinted.
Mr Parkin is the Dark Sky Ambassador for the Island and regularly gives talks about ‘The Darker Skies of Mann’, which explores the issues of light pollution from a Manx, environmental and social perspective.
Mr Parkin obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Astronomy in 1996 and has an encyclopaedic knowledge of the subject.
He was elected as a Fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society in 2013 for his work in outreach and education.
He is frequently invited to speak at the island’s primary schools, and is a popular and regular presenter on cruise ships.
Mr Parkin regularly gives talks to charities and organisations on the Island and further afield and has captivated audiences with his powerful delivery style and enthusiasm.
His Majesty The King has made Mr Howard Parkin an MBE in the New Year Honours List for 2025 for outstanding services to the understanding of Astronomy and the Manx Community.
Mrs Patricia Mary Costain has also been made an MBE for ‘devoting her life to public service and charitable causes’.
She was nominated by her peers to serve as a Justice of the Peace before people put themselves forward as magistrates, such was her standing on the island.
She served in this key role until the mandatory retirement age was introduced.
She was also a prison visitor for many years.
She served on Patrick Parish Commissioners for over 30 years and was subsequently appointed as Captain of the Parish Patrick in 2010.
She fulfils this role not only with pride, but also with dedication and commitment.
Throughout her life, Mrs Costain has been a member of the local Methodist Church of Glen Maye and for a long time she has been a Circuit Steward for the Methodist Church for the whole island.
She is also involved in the local Mothers Union group, and she continues to do a great deal behind the scenes, demonstrating great care for those around her.
She has had a huge impact on the quality of life of so many Isle of Man residents, particularly the elderly and sick.
Mrs Costain is a Trustee and currently Chair of Peel Charity Shop, which is dedicated to supporting less well known and smaller charities on the island and has raised more than £2 million since it was established in 2001.
Mrs Costain has steered the shop through difficult times during Covid and helped the shop to continue during a stressful period.
Mrs Costain is calm, tactful and conscientious in all her dealings with the public and volunteers and she always acts with great integrity.
His Majesty The King has made Mrs Patricia Costain an MBE in the New Year Honours List for 2025 for outstanding contribution to public service and charitable causes on the Isle of Man.
Also on the 2024 New Year’s Honours List is Ms Gillian (Gilli) Rosemary Cowley BEM.
The King has awarded the British Empire Medal to Ms Gilli Cowley in the New Year Honours List 2025 for her dedicated voluntary services to the Royal National Lifeboat Institute (RNLI) on the Isle of Man.
Ms Cowley was originally inspired by helping her mother by making buttonholes to raise funds for the RNLI.
She became a committee member of Douglas Lifeboat Guild in 1991 and was appointed chair in 2005.
She continues to hold that position after nearly 20 years.
Over the past 33 years, the Guild has raised an estimated £1.5 million for the RNLI, with over £1 million raised under Ms Cowley’s leadership.
Ms Cowley has created numerous initiatives through her networking influence to create sell-out events that not only raise substantial funds, but also foster a sense of community, whilst inspiring a new generation of lifesaving volunteers, supporters and donors.
Ms Cowley was instrumental in securing ‘official charity status’ at the Isle of Man Awards for Excellence to celebrate the maritime-themed evening in honour of the RNLI’s 200th anniversary, having encouraged businesses and organisations to select the RNLI as their chosen charity for 2024.
Ms Cowley’s lifelong dedication to volunteering has had a lasting impact on both Douglas and the wider Isle of Man.
She has fostered collaboration and cooperation across all the five lifeboat stations on the Isle of Man and built strong relationships with local authorities and government officials.
Ms Cowley is the epitome of a charity fundraiser: she gets on with the unglamorous job of raising money for a key national charity, expecting neither praise nor reward.
She leads by personal example and is selfless, committed and hardworking and her contribution to the RNLI on the Isle of Man is significant.