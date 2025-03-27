A new youth club aimed at supporting young people with health conditions is launching in April - and volunteers are needed to help make it a success.
Run by the Hospital Youth Service, a collaboration Manx Care and the Bridge the Gap group, the club will meet every Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm at The Roundhouse in Braddan.
Volunteers should enjoy games, arts and crafts, and encouraging social interaction among 11 to 16-year-olds.
‘Young people with health conditions can feel isolated,’ said Noble’s hospital youth coordinator Ben Melling.
No experience is necessary, but a DBS check will be required by any applicants.