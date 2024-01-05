Newfield Limited says it is proud to celebrate ‘significant achievements’ in its 11th year of business.
The Manx company, which specialises in international racing and sporting events betting, was established in the Isle of Man in 2012 with only two employees, and it has since grown to a team of more than 140 people working from its head office on Victoria Street, Douglas.
Last year alone, the company’s employees have achieved 29 promotions to senior positions, as well as 14 ten-year, and 15 five-year-long service anniversaries.
Denis Mikan, chief executive officer, said: ‘This remarkable milestone demonstrates Newfield’s commitment to its employees and their opportunities to prosper.
‘Despite the challenging economic times, the company’s dedication to excellence has helped it grow and thrive.
‘The credit of Newfield’s success goes to the hard work and dedication of its team, and the company’s leadership and vision have helped it navigate through the tough times and emerge stronger than ever.’
Lydia Ingham, from Newfield’s people and culture team, added: ‘Looking towards the future, Newfield remains committed to providing a supportive and rewarding environment for its employees.
‘With its impressive accomplishments and unwavering commitment to excellence, the company is well-positioned for continued success in the years to come.’
