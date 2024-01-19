A committee of young people are to question experts and politicians about the commitment to tackle the ‘housing crisis’ which is identified in Our Island Plan.
A group of seven island residents, aged between 15 and 24, are to meet monthly in Legislative Buildings as part of a 12-month youth select committee inquiry.
Mirroring the current committees structure of Tynwald and its Branches, the Youth Select Committee enables young people across the island to scrutinise and hold inquiries of topics of interest to them and other youngsters.
Formed in late October last year, the Committee has now held its first meeting and have chosen to focus their inquiry on the support available, in particular for those aged 16 to 25, ensuring everyone has a ‘suitable and affordable place to call home.’
The Committee will next meet on Friday 19th January 2024.
When the committee was set up late last year, Julia Cullen, engagement services executive, expressed the importance of the new Youth Select Committee.
She said: ‘After planning and running the annual Junior Tynwald, it was encouraging to see how passionate young people on the Isle of Man are about the issues they face alongside their peers and the wider community. We believe that a Youth Select Committee will provide a platform to equip young people with the skills and opportunities to influence changes in the island, and a signal to young people that their voices matter.
Speaker of the House of Keys, Juan Watterson, added: ‘It is important that our youth are given an opportunity to be involved in Manx politics on a regular basis.
‘This initiative will allow a group of young people to come together and investigate an area of their choice and present a report to Tynwald in a similar way to Tynwald Committees.
In the groups second meeting, held in November, it was established that Alex Cowley was to be elected as Chair of the committee, gaining five votes.
For further information visit: https://www.tynwald.org.im/learn/YSC.