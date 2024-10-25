Around 1,400 young people will have the opportunity to explore a wide range of career and lifelong learning opportunities in Douglas next month.
The Department of Education, Sport and Culture’s Employment and Skills 2024 event is designed to encourage open conversations between students and employers.
It is hoped these insights will help students better understand the importance of life-long learning and skills across various sectors, as well as different career journeys.
This year’s event will take place at the Villa Marina on Thursday, November 7.
Students from the island’s five secondary schools, University College Isle of Man (UCM), and King William’s College, will have the chance to speak to around 60 exhibitors from sectors including the creative industries, finance, STEM and uniformed services.
Daphne Caine MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said: ‘Employment and Skills is an important event that connects students, at key transition points, with a wealth of opportunities available to them in the Isle of Man.
‘We’re proud to showcase the multitude of available pathways, and we encourage young people to take advantage of exhibitors’ experience and advice as they learn about different roles that align with their interests, skills, and future aspirations.’
Kelley Corlett, talent action group lead of the chamber of commerce, said: ‘The event plays a crucial role in building connections between young people and employers, giving them a clearer understanding of the skills and opportunities in their future career paths.’
The event will be open to the general public from 2.30 pm to 5pm, so adults looking to explore a career change, and parents wishing to attend with their secondary school-aged children can do so. For more information, visit https://signposts.sch.im/