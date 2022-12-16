Isle of Man Transport says its Night Owl services, which it usually offers until 1.15am, will now leave Douglas at 12.15am. In the coming days, the timetable will be:
Today (December 23), there is a non school day service and the last bus will leave Douglas at 12.15am.
Tomorrow (December 24), the Saturday service will operate with no night owl bus.
On Christmas Day (December 25), there will be no bus services operating.
On Boxing Day (December 26), the usual Sunday service will run. December 27 is a holiday so the public holiday service will operate.
A non-school day service will run on December 28 and 29. December 30 will have a non school day service and a Night Owl at 12.15am.
The Saturday service will run on December 31 with the last Night Owl at 12.15am.