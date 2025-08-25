Leighton Michael Carl Higham, of Willaston Crescent, admitted the offence and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Kate Alexander told the court that the defendant was seen running from door staff outside Jaks on July 27, at 2am, though it was unclear why.
He ran into two females, knocking them over, before being restrained on the ground by bouncers.
Police arrived and described the 19-year-old as slurring his words, having glazed eyes, and slurring his words.
Defence advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin asked for credit to be given for the guilty plea.
Higham agreed to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £15 per week.