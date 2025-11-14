Visit Isle of Man has announced nine winners of its ‘Big Blue Bag’ competition, an initiative recognising individuals and organisations working to protect the island’s marine environment.
The programme, launched earlier this year in partnership with broadcaster and marine biologist Monty Halls, invited the public to nominate ‘ocean heroes’ who contribute to safeguarding local coastlines and seas.
Winners received a Big Blue Bag, a citizen-science toolkit designed to help users collect data on coastal conditions, including microplastics, biodiversity and debris.
This year’s recipients reflect a wide range of community involvement, from young conservationists to established environmental groups.
Teacher Mary Jane Douglas was recognised for encouraging environmental awareness among her students at St John’s School through litter-picking and biodiversity projects, while several young winners were acknowledged for their growing commitment to marine conservation.
Darcie Duggan, an active participant in Manx Wildlife Trust activities, was described by nominators as ‘passionate and adventurous’.
Archie Hudgeon was recognised for regularly cleaning parks and beaches and raising environmental awareness through school activities.
Ava Lockwood, who aspires to study marine biology, received nominations for her dedication to maintaining clean beaches and learning more about marine ecosystems.
Brooke Baptist was honoured for her ongoing efforts to support marine health through outdoor exploration and wildlife recording, while Willow Jones and her mother, Wendy, were jointly recognised for their shared commitment to reducing pollution and caring for Manx coastlines.
Among the adult honourees, seafarer Mike Clark was acknowledged for campaigning against harmful shipping practices and maintaining a low-impact lifestyle.
Two organisations were also recognised - Manx Whale and Dolphin Watch was commended for its research, public education and participation in community events, while Eyesea, a global marine-litter mapping initiative founded by island resident Catherine Robertshaw, was honoured for demonstrating how technology and data can support international ocean protection.