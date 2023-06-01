No airmail will leave the island tonight due to staff illness.
A statement from the Isle of Man Post Office said: ‘We have been notified by our aircraft provider that due to staff sickness no crew will be available to receive tonight’s flight.
‘A replacement crew will be available for tomorrow’s inbound flight which should proceed as planned.’
Local to local and sea mail is unaffected.
The Post Office will provide updates if any further disruption is anticipated.
To track items or find the latest service updates please visit www.iompost.com.